2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 25 September 2020. 09-Oct-2020 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Minutes of the Combined General Meeting of 25 September 2020 Strasbourg (France), 9 October 2020 - Shareholders in 2CRSi, a French manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers attended the Company's Combined General Meeting on 25 September 2020. The event was held in closed session, in accordance with government regulations to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, at 11 rue Madeleine Reberioux, Parc des Forges - Le Terracotta, in Strasbourg. It was chaired by 2CRSi's chairman and CEO Alain Wilmouth. The Meeting, where participating shareholders represented a total of 9,841,272 shares (of the total 17,710,135 carrying voting rights) and 18,341,274 votes, provided an opportunity for Alain Wilmouth and Marie de Lauzon to present the company's key figures and highlights for the 2019/2020 financial year (closing 29 February 2020 and exceptionally lasting 14 months). They also replied to written questions submitted by shareholders prior to the General Meeting date. Lastly, a representative for the statutory auditors presented the Company's various reports to the General Meeting. All submitted resolutions were passed by a sizeable majority, with the exception of the 26th resolution concerning the modification of Article 7 of the Company's articles of association on "Special Advantages - Preference Shares". Shareholders notably approved resolutions pertaining to: · The approval of the consolidated financial statements for FY 2019/2020; · The appointment of a new independent director, Dominique Henneresse; · The approval of compensation items for 2019/2020 and the 2020/2021 compensation policy with respect to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, members of the Board of Directors and executive officers; · The granting or renewal of delegations of authority and/or financial authorisations to the Board of Directors. Presentations of the Company's 2019/2020 results and the votes on resolutions are available for consultation on its website: https://investors.2crsi.com/fr/assemblee-generale-mixte-du-25-septembre-2020 / [1]. Next event: publication of H1 2020/21 revenue on 13 October 2020 after market close. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environmentally-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group generated pro forma turnover of &euro141m. The Group today has 355 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and has been awarded the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [2] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Deputy Chief Financial Communication Financial Press Executive Officer Relations sderbanne@actifin.fr investors@2crsi.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (1) 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi CR AG EN [3] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1140078 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1140078 09-Oct-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=23479bc87311f337426975ca452d349c&application_id=1140078&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=45114c44378490f89dff54ffeb27c11b&application_id=1140078&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0cfc052a6a9da674c303f37a38fa270f&application_id=1140078&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

