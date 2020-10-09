Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

LEI No. 549300HV0VXCRONER808

9 October 2020

Purchase of Ordinary Shares for Treasury

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 9 October 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 100,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 467.1222p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 23,198,805 ordinary shares held in treasury and 172,467,929 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.