The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size is poised to grow by USD 12.26 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The demand for polypropylene nonwoven fabric is increasing in the hygiene end-user application segment due to its specific functionalities such as low weight, low specific gravity, and resistance to bacteria. This segment includes products for babies, adults, and feminine hygiene. Technavio's market research report identifies that the increased consumption of hygiene products will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market until 2024. The consumption of hygiene products is increasing due to the rising preference for personal hygiene and product innovations. The need for hygiene products will continue to increase due to growth in public health awareness and upliftment of living standards. This, in turn, will boost the application of non-woven polypropylene fabric.

Report Highlights:

The major polypropylene nonwoven fabric market growth came from the spunbonded nonwoven fabrics segment. Spunbonded nonwoven fabrics made from polypropylene are easily processed when compared to polyethylene terephthalate spun-bonded nonwoven fabric, increasing their applications. Spunbonded material is extensively consumed for baby and feminine hygiene applications. Therefore, the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market share growth by the spunbonded market segment will be significant during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest polypropylene nonwoven fabric market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing health awareness and attention to hygiene will significantly drive polypropylene nonwoven fabric market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market is fragmented. Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Berry Global Group Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Fitesa SA, Freudenberg SE, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., and Toray Industries Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this polypropylene nonwoven fabric market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global polypropylene nonwoven fabric market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Emergence of Bio-based Polypropylene will be a Key Market Trend

The preference for synthetic polypropylene is declining due to the growing environmental concerns associated with the production and use of fossil fuel-derived polypropylene. This has encouraged the development of bio-based polypropylene. The emergence of bio-based polypropylene is identified as one of the key polypropylene nonwoven fabric market trends that will gain traction in the next four years. Bio-based polypropylene has a huge market demand, which is encouraging numerous large players to invest heavily in research and developmental activities for the manufacturing of bio-based polypropylene.

Polypropylene Nonwoven Fabric Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist polypropylene nonwoven fabric market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the polypropylene nonwoven fabric market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polypropylene nonwoven fabric market vendors

