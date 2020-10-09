Best Version Control Systems in 2020- Latest Quadrant Ranking Released by 360Quadrants

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Version control systems enable software professionals in keeping track of the changes made in website content, data, software, and mobile apps. They are also known as source control systems or revision control systems. These systems offer the functionality of storing the historical data of the changes made by the developers. It also lets developers revert the changes made in the past whenever required. The best version control systems can be integrated with numerous other software tools, which include IDE, build automation, and PaaS.

360Quadrants shortlisted and categorized the top vendors offering the best version control systems that enable buyers select the right software and take quick decisions. 360Quadrants are released following in-depth study of companies along with their product offerings and business strategies adopted for growth. 360Quadrants updates companies listed in the quadrant periodically based on strategic analysis in the Version Control Systems space.

360Quadrants carries out methodical SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies shortlisted for evaluation. This assessment enables solution providers in learning about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients in choosing the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Version Control Systems Quadrant Categorization:

360Quadrants has evaluated 20 software vendors that offer version control systems, of which the top 10 are positioned on a quadrant under:

Visionary Leaders

Innovators

Dynamic Differentiators, and

Emerging Leaders

Microsoft Team Foundation Server, AWS CodeCommit, Git, and Subversion have been identified as visionary leaders in the version control systems space.

Vault Version Control and Fossil have been identified as innovators in the version control systems space.

FogBugz and CVS have been identified as emerging companies in the version control systems space.

Mercurial and Plastic SCM have been identified as dynamic differentiators in the version control systems space.

360Quadrants Scoring Method

Top version control systems vendors are ranked by skilled researchers and analysts after comprehensive research. This assessment is undertaken according to the metrics categorized into product maturity and company maturity. Product maturity is entirely dependent on the vendor's product offerings, while company maturity is dependent on a company's expansion plans, worldwide existence, and numerous such factors.

More than 60 parameters were chosen for the evaluation of Version Control Systems vendors that will be updated twice a year. Based on the weightage assigned for each parameter, ratings are assigned to shortlisted vendors. Depending on these assigned ratings, vendors are placed in particular quadrants.

