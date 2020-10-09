Aquaz USA Inc.: Aquaz Launches New Advanced 100% Waterproof Trinity Wading Jacket

Top wading products manufacturer Aquaz has come up with a new state-of-the-art wading jacket which features advanced design, 100% waterproof highly breathable fabric and multiple pockets for tools and accessories.

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Leading international wading accessories company Aquaz has recently launched a brand new highly breathable wading jacket. Titled "Trinity Jacket", the cutting-edge jacket is designed with 3-layer breathable fabric which is 100% waterproof. The outerwear features various pockets in front, chest and sides to help in carrying multiple tools and accessories for successful wading adventures.

"We are glad to announce that we have recently launched our Trinity wading jacket. This premium breathable wading jacket is developed with all new design, features and fit and it's just the wading jacket you need for your wading outings. We present you a 100% waterproof jacket here which will keep you dry even when you are fishing in rain. It will even keep the arms dry, thanks to the latest wrist cuff system", stated Brandon Hwang, the chief spokesperson from Aquaz.

Trinity Jacket features 6 pockets in front which are big enough to carry tool boxes and related accessories. There are two fleece hand warmer pockets at the sides as well as 2 on each side of the chest. Customers will also find multi-layered tool pockets and in-built D-ring on the left chest pocket.

"Your wading or fishing adventure is never complete without the respective tools and accessories. Thus, we have equipped our brand new jacket with multiple pockets to hold your fly and fishing tools so that you don't have to carry your tool box separately. So, one hand, you have a stylish jacket to sport and on another, you have all the pockets to store all your fishing essentials. Fishing or wading has never been this cooler, isn't it?"

Major features of Trinity Jacket:

100% waterproof and highly breathable jacket fabric

YKK® waterproof AquaGuard Vislon zipper on front chest

Multi layers of tool pocket on left chest with YKK® water-repellent zipper

Customizable hood and big back cargo pocket

Fly box pocket placed right chest, operated with YKK® water-tight zipper

Fleece lined hand warmer pockets with YKK® water-tight zipper

Water-tight wrist cuff system

Big shoulder panel construction assures easy mobility

High fleece lined neck collar

Welded hem - internal drawcord

In-built D-rings on chest pocket

"Our Trinity jacket has got every single feature you might want in your dream wading or fishing jacket," added Mr. Hwang.

Another new wading product that the company has recently launched is DRYZIP stockingfoot waders. This wader is a modernized and improvised version of Aquaz's old waterproof zipper wader that was initially developed 25 years back. The new modified Dryzip wader features 2 water-repellent YKK zipper (100% waterproof) front chest pockets and 2 side hand warmer pockets. The lower body (hip and full legs) carries 4 layers of heavy duty Oxford nylon fabric of AQUALEX® with strong tricot bonding treatment for maximum protection with 4mm high density neoprene booties. The upper body is made of light yet lasting 3 layers of AQUALEX®.

A name of big repute across the international fishing and wading gears market, Aquaz was founded in South Korea in 1986. For around 35 years, the company has been manufacturing premium quality fishing gears that are sold in over 30 countries. Added to general customers, Aquaz has also offered products for scientific, military and recreational fields. Aquaz entered the North American market in the year 2012 and since then their products have been widely used by industry professionals, guides and customers all across the USA.

Aquaz boasts a vast and versatile inventory bustling with a wide range of fishing and wading accessories. From wading jackets to boots, the company has it all and that too in various styles and makes. The company also has a separate section for waders and offers a large spectrum of convertible, chest, waist and bootfoot waders.

"Our products stand for the most premium quality and finest of workmanship. We focus on cutting-edge designs to bring to you the most advanced waders or jackets in the market today. We promise you top-rated accessories that guarantee outstanding performance and great value."

For further information, please visit https://aquazfishing.com

CONTACT:

Brandon Hwang

crm.aquazusa@gmail.com

SOURCE: Aquaz USA Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609916/Aquaz-Launches-New-Advanced-100-Waterproof-Trinity-Wading-Jacket