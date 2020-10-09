The global flame retardant apparel market size is poised to grow by USD 902.10 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005356/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Workers employed in the construction industry use flame retardant apparel to protect themselves from hazards such as fires, arc flashes, and electrical flashes. There is an increasing demand for flame retardant overalls from the construction industry due to the rise in residential and non-residential construction activities in countries such as the US, China, and India. Moreover, the growth in the construction industry is projected to increase in the employment of workforce that will result in the rise in demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) in the form of flame retardant apparel. Additionally, stringent government regulations on PPE for employed workers will also drive the demand for flame retardant apparel.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major flame retardant apparel market growth came from the industry end-users segment. The increased usage of fire retardant coveralls in industrial operations coupled with the fast expansion of certain end-user industries such as construction, manufacturing, and aerospace will propel the growth of this market segment.

APAC was the largest flame retardant apparel market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growth of different industrial segments and the rise in defense spending will significantly drive flame retardant apparel market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global flame retardant apparel market is fragmented. 3M Co., Ansell Ltd., Carhartt Inc., Cintas Corp., Eagle Technical Products Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., National Safety Apparel, and VF Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this flame retardant apparel market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global flame retardant apparel market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Sale of PPE through E-commerce Channels will be a Key Market Trend

The sale of PPE through e-commerce channels is a rising trend in the market, and the vendors are anticipated to increasingly focus on e-commerce in the developed and developing countries like UK, US, China, and India.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Flame Retardant Apparel Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist flame retardant apparel market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the flame retardant apparel market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the flame retardant apparel market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of flame retardant apparel market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Industries Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Firefighting and law enforcement Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Ansell Ltd.

Carhartt Inc.

Cintas Corp.

Eagle Technical Products Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corp.

Lakeland Industries Inc.

National Safety Apparel

VF Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005356/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/