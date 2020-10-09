Cheryl Lamin, PhD: Dr. Cheryl Lamin, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Speaks on Uncovering Your True Potential

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / Cheryl Lamin, PhD, is a Licensed Clinical Psychologist with over 20 years of experience, specializing in job choice, stress and anxiety, utilizing the power of 3rd Wave Cognitive Behavioral Therapy

Ever since she was a young girl, Cheryl Lamin, Phd was guided by her desire to make others happy. Early on, performing arts served as a way to make people laugh and smile. Throughout high school and college, helping others through their tough times prepared her for her future as a clinical psychologist. In one formative experience, during college, Cheryl helped troubled teenagers prepare for job interviews through role-play and resume writing. This was a stepping stone for her current private practice, guiding people through challenging situations and providing the tools necessary for developing new healthy patterns.

Today, as a Licensed Clinical Psychologist for over 20 years, she utilizes her breadth of experience to help people navigate the uncertainties of life. Her main goal is to help clients uncover their true potential.

After earning her PhD in Clinical Psychology and becoming licensed, Dr. Lamin began her career as a Clinical Psychologist within a thriving private practice. Desiring more autonomy, she quickly became disenchanted with that set-up, and started her own business and practice. Energized, she enjoyed control of her schedule, clients and life.

Once her private practice filled up, however, she was again eager for a new challenge. Then her colleague invited her to a 3rd- Wave Cognitive Behavioral workshop and that changed everything. She began a new journey studying everything she could about Contextual and Behavioral Science and became certified in (DBT) Dialectical Behavior Therapy.

She began helping her clients in a new more effective way. This new way of thinking about human behavior and delivering psychotherapy is non-judgmental and approaches behavior change based upon protective patterns within our brain. Interventions involve noticing and redirecting patterns that are no longer useful, taking back control to create a new useful trajectory towards more happiness and fulfillment.

Viewing challenges in a different way allowed her to create systems in therapy that helped her clients become more effective in their lives.

Several years later when her husband died suddenly, leaving her with three teenage sons to raise alone, she was gratefully resilient. Her knowledge and practice of therapies based on 3rd Wave CBT (contextual and behavioral sciences) helped her to utilize her inner strength. She became an even more effective and successful business person and therapist.

Eventually, feeling "root- bound" by her brick and mortar practice, she began her online journey in order to reach and help more people.

Fear has accompanied each change. Moving through each roadblock, Cheryl continues to pave her own path while implementing many of the techniques she teaches to overcome her own critical voice. She understands what it is like to be stuck and what is needed to get through those difficult times.

Dr. Lamin recognizes that "just being happy" is not often possible or realistic. Along with sickness and death, people get laid off, furloughed and rejected, and during Coronavirus, things are more uncertain. Her approach to handling these situations sets her apart from her competition. She engages her clients and works with them to let go of old patterns that are no longer useful. Her sessions include goal setting for actions that bring joy and meaning. Cheryl's approach combines proven strategies for behavior change with compassion and care.

As Dr. Lamin realizes, mindset is everything when starting a new business, it actually applies to all aspects of life. Our mindset guides us to success or failure. Her biggest challenge when she began her private practice was believing in herself and continuing to follow through, despite many set-backs. Initially, afraid of specializing, she took all referrals, until she learned the opposite is true. Limit yourself to your inner expert, develop your niche and become even more effective.

Cheryl's advice for someone beginning a new business is "Look honestly within yourself. Notice what inspires you, what you are good at and what you most want to do. Be authentic and don't rely on what you think others want you to be. Avoid playing victim or being guided by a reaction to what you think you can't do."

For Cheryl, fear is an old brain reaction, sending us a signal that something big is happening. By facing our fear instead of turning from it, we move towards success. At the end of her life, success will be looking back from her deathbed saying "Thank you, Cheryl. You did a great job, even when times were rough. I am so proud of you!"

Dr. Lamin continues to innovate in her practice to reach a greater number of people. In addition to HIPPA compliant telehealth, she is currently developing courses to assist with job search goals, end procrastination, create and maintain work-balance and build confidence in the workplace.

CONTACT:

Kiley Almy

Kiley@nextwavemktg.com

Next Wave Marketing

SOURCE: Cheryl Lamin, PhD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609936/Dr-Cheryl-Lamin-Licensed-Clinical-Psychologist-Speaks-on-Uncovering-Your-True-Potential