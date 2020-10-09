The global silicones market size is poised to grow by USD 5.46 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

Silicone elastomers are highly preferred in various end-user industries such as automotive, construction, consumer goods, electrical and electronics, and healthcare due to their superior properties such as tear resistance, durability, easy fabrication, thermal resistance, ozone and UV resistance, and flame retardancy. Moreover, the demand for silicone elastomers is high in orthopedic applications and the high prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders in the elderly population is encouraging the growth of the market in focus. Additionally, the growing infrastructural development in developing economies is fueling the use of structural silicone glazing (SSG) in the construction sector. The growing demand for silicone elastomers will significantly drive the growth of the global silicone market during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major silicones market growth came from elastomers segment. Silicone elastomers are used in the construction industry as sealants, coatings, and water-repellent paints due to properties such as thermal stability, high permeability, water repellency, UV resistance, and oxidative stability. Moreover, silicone elastomers are highly preferred over other conventional materials because of their properties, such as rapid curing, heat resistance, and electrical insulation.

APAC accounted for the largest silicones market share in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing industrialization, rapid urbanization, and increasing infrastructure development will significantly influence silicones market growth in this region.

The global silicones market is fragmented. China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd., CHT Group, CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC, Dow Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., KC Co. Ltd., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Rogers Corp., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siltech Corp., and Wacker Chemie AG are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this silicones market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global silicones market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Growing Demand for Medical-grade Silicones will be a Key Market Trend

Medical-grade silicones are extensively used in medical devices as they exhibit superior flexibility, biocompatibility, and stability. Medical-grade silicones are suitable for prosthetic devices as they are lightweight and impart a skin-like texture. There is a growing demand for medical-grade silicones, one of the key silicones market trends, as it improves the stability and performance of medical devices and medical tapes. Silicone is suitable for medical device applications because of its strong chemical structure and compatibility with body fluids. The increasing use of silicones in medical tubing, including peristaltic pumps, and surgical components will drive the demand for medical-grade silicones.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Silicones Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist silicones market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the silicones market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the silicones market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of silicones market vendors

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Elastomers Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Fluids Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Resins Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Gels and others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Industrial process Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Personal care and consumer products Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Transportation Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing adoption in electrical and electronics industry

Growing demand for medical-grade silicones

Increase in preference for bio-based products

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

China National Bluestar (Group) Co. Ltd.

CHT Group

CRI-SIL Silicone Technologies LLC

Dow Inc.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

KC Co. Ltd.

Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.

Rogers Corp.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Siltech Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

