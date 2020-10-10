The global hand sanitizer market size is poised to grow by USD 12.25 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005387/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Vendors in this market are focusing on introducing new products to increase their market share. For instance, Dr. Bronner's has launched the new Peppermint scented Organic Hand Sanitizer, a certified organic and fair-trade product containing organic glycerine. Similarly, ITC launched the Savlon brand of sanitizers which allows dosage control and minimizes product wastage. The increasing launch of new products will be one of the significant factors that will influence hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major hand sanitizer market growth came from the gel segment. Gel hand sanitizer is the most widely available type of hand sanitizer, and its ease of use makes it popular among consumers. Various companies such as (GOJO) and PURELY offer gel hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizer market share growth by the gel segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.

North America was the largest hand sanitizer market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Over 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for hand sanitizers in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.

The global hand sanitizer market is fragmented. 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hand sanitizer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global hand sanitizer market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Growing Popularity of Hand Sanitizers as a Preventive Measure will be a Key Market Trend

The outbreak of diseases has driven consumers to take up various preventive measures, such as the increased use of hand sanitizers. The sales of hand sanitizers increased in the US during the months of flu in 2018. Similarly, the mass outbreak of influenza in South Korea in December 2018, increased the sales of these sanitizers. The recent outbreaks of COVID-19 around the world have also raised hygiene concerns among the global population. The rising need for consumers to protect themselves from various diseases will boost the demand for hand sanitizers and sanitizing hand wipes. The growing popularity of sanitizers as a preventive measure is one of the vital hand sanitizer market trends that will fuel the growth of this market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the hand sanitizer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Gel Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Spray Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Wipe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Residential Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Institutional Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3M Co.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

GOJO Industries Inc.

L Brands Inc.

The Procter Gamble Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

S. C. Johnson Son Inc.

The Clorox Co.

Unilever Group

Vi-Jon Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005387/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/