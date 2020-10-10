The global hand sanitizer market size is poised to grow by USD 12.25 billion during 2020-2024, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
Vendors in this market are focusing on introducing new products to increase their market share. For instance, Dr. Bronner's has launched the new Peppermint scented Organic Hand Sanitizer, a certified organic and fair-trade product containing organic glycerine. Similarly, ITC launched the Savlon brand of sanitizers which allows dosage control and minimizes product wastage. The increasing launch of new products will be one of the significant factors that will influence hand sanitizer market growth during the forecast period.
Report Highlights:
- The major hand sanitizer market growth came from the gel segment. Gel hand sanitizer is the most widely available type of hand sanitizer, and its ease of use makes it popular among consumers. Various companies such as (GOJO) and PURELY offer gel hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizer market share growth by the gel segment will be faster than the growth of the market by the other segments.
- North America was the largest hand sanitizer market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Over 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the critical market for hand sanitizers in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.
- The global hand sanitizer market is fragmented. 3M Co., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., GOJO Industries Inc., L Brands Inc., The Procter Gamble Co., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson Son Inc., The Clorox Co., Unilever Group, and Vi-Jon Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this hand sanitizer market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global hand sanitizer market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Growing Popularity of Hand Sanitizers as a Preventive Measure will be a Key Market Trend
The outbreak of diseases has driven consumers to take up various preventive measures, such as the increased use of hand sanitizers. The sales of hand sanitizers increased in the US during the months of flu in 2018. Similarly, the mass outbreak of influenza in South Korea in December 2018, increased the sales of these sanitizers. The recent outbreaks of COVID-19 around the world have also raised hygiene concerns among the global population. The rising need for consumers to protect themselves from various diseases will boost the demand for hand sanitizers and sanitizing hand wipes. The growing popularity of sanitizers as a preventive measure is one of the vital hand sanitizer market trends that will fuel the growth of this market.
Hand Sanitizer Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist hand sanitizer market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the hand sanitizer market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the hand sanitizer market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of hand sanitizer market vendors
