The global cable clamps market size is poised to grow by USD 6.49 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growth of the global real estate and construction industry has increased the number of office spaces, commercial complexes, and residential buildings. Rapid urbanization and significant investments in infrastructure development are driving the growth of the construction industry in developing countries. In addition, the growth of the global population is increasing the demand for residencies and associated infrastructure. This will lead to an increase in the use of cables and wires in residencies and commercial and industrial facilities to supply and distribute power and to facilitate networks and communications.

Report Highlights:

The major cable clamps market growth came from the residential application segment. Cable clamps are widely used in various residential applications to bundle and protect wires and cables. The growing urbanization is driving the demand for new residential units, especially in the urban areas of APAC, MEA, and South America. Moreover, changes in the population density, majorly because of the migration from rural to urban areas, are anticipated to attract investments in new residential units. This will subsequently drive the demand for cable clamps in residential applications.

APAC was the largest cable clamps market in 2019, and the region will continue to offer the maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The rise in digitalization, industrialization, and urbanization will significantly influence the growth of cable clamps market size in the region.

The global cable clamps market is fragmented. 3M Co., ABB Ltd., Amphenol Corp., AVT Industrial Components BV, Emerson Electric Co., HellermannTyton GmbH, îd-Technik GmbH, Panduit Corp., Schneider Electric SE, and TE Connectivity Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cable clamps market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the cable clamps market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Expansion of Telecommunication Networks will be a Key Market Trend

The emergence of new telecommunication technologies such as 5G supports the adoption of edge computing technology. The emergence of 5G networks will lead to an influx of data from sensors, smart devices, and IoT devices. Therefore, network updates will require efficient and high-performance communication devices. The increase in network traffic also influences the need for high-speed and high-bandwidth networks. There is a growing investment to upgrade communication network infrastructure and facilitate a seamless transition from 3G and 4G to 5G. The expansion of telecommunication networks, one of the critical cable clamps market trends, will have a significant impact on the growth of this global market.

Cable Clamps Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cable clamps market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cable clamps market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cable clamps market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cable clamps market vendors

