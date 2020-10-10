The global cardiology electrode market size is poised to grow by USD 55.43 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The increasing awareness about CVDs is one of the critical reasons that will drive the cardiology electrodes market growth. Numerous public and private organizations and vendors are introducing programs to create awareness about CVDs. These initiatives are focused on educating patients with heart rhythm disorders about the diagnosis and treatment and reducing the societal burden and improve patient outcomes based on the data-driven translational research platform. This is propelling the demand for cardiology electrodes as it is used to monitor and diagnose the acquired electrical signals from the body to visualize the data.

Report Highlights:

The major cardiology electrode market growth came from the resting ECG electrodes segment. It is the largest revenue contributor to the global cardiology electrodes market. This is primarily attributed to the increasing focus on early diagnosis and disease prevention, the presence of several vendors offering resting ECG electrodes at competitive prices, and the rising number of resting ECG procedures being performed. Further, favorable reimbursement policies in countries such as the US also drive market growth.

North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The strong presence of leading vendors, the increasing number of ECG procedures, and the increasing prevalence of CVDs and their associated risk factors will significantly drive cardiology electrodes market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global cardiology electrode market is concentrated. 3M Co., ADInstruments Pty Ltd., Ambu AS, Asahi Kasei Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., CONMED Corp., DCC Plc, General Electric Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, and Nissha Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cardiology electrode market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the cardiology electrode market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Increasing Demand for Disposable Electrodes will be a Key Market Trend

Additionally, the increasing demand for disposable electrodes will also contribute to the growth of the cardiology electrodes market. The growing use of reusable electrodes can lead to cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections (HAls). Additionally, the desterilization cost of reusable electrodes is high. This is driving the need for disposable electrodes as they overcome these issues and consume less time during sterilization. Physicians prefer these electrodes as it minimizes the skin preparation time during emergencies and prevents adverse allergic reactions. Such factors will drive cardiology electrodes market growth.

Cardiology electrode Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cardiology electrode market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cardiology electrode market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cardiology electrode market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cardiology electrode market vendors

