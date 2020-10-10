The global ceramics membrane market size is poised to grow by USD 3.1 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is one of the major factors driving ceramic membrane market growth. The growth of the healthcare industry is mainly influenced by the aging population, changing lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and the increased occurrences of diseases such as diabetes and cancer. This drives the demand for ceramic membranes since it is primarily used in various pharmaceutical applications, including hemodialysis and in treating renal disorders.

Report Highlights:

The major ceramics membrane market growth came from water and wastewater treatment segment. The water and wastewater treatment segment has the largest share of the ceramic membrane market owing to the growing demand for safe drinking water, increasing issues of water scarcity, and water desalination processes. Ceramic membrane filtration helps in filtering fluids down to 0.005 microns and helps in removing most of the contaminants. It removes oils and greases, metallic soaps, biological solids and insoluble salts, metal fines and hydroxides, and colloids from the wastewater stream.

APAC was the largest ceramic membrane market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for high purity filtration components in water and wastewater treatment, food and beverages, and pharmaceutical applications will significantly drive ceramic membrane market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global ceramics membrane market is fragmented. 3M Co., ARAN Holding GmbH, Danaher Corp., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Hyflux Ltd., Nanostone Water Inc., Pentair Plc, Qua Group LLC, TAMI Industries SAS, and Veolia Environnement Group. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this ceramics membrane market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the ceramics membrane market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/ceramic-membrane-market-industry-analysis

Increasing Adoption of Ceramics Membrane Bioreactor will be a Key Market Trend

Membrane bioreactor (MBR) is gaining wide acceptance as it utilizes the advantages of both membrane filtration and activated sludge process and is an emerging and reliable technology for biological water and wastewater treatment process. MBR provides features such as reliability, flexibility, and robustness. It also optimizes the operational and manufacturing cost and minimizes energy consumption. This will increase the adoption of ceramic membrane bioreactors driving the market growth. As a result of such factors, the market will grow during the forecast period.

Ceramics membrane Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist ceramics membrane market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the ceramics membrane market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the ceramics membrane market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of ceramics membrane market vendors

