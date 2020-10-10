The global cervical cancer therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005348/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
There has been an increase in the prevalence of several female health conditions such as breast cancer and gynecological cancer, including cervical cancer. As a result, various organizations across the globe are conducting health initiatives towards the prevention of these conditions. These programs provide testing camps for the early detection of cervical cancer among women, especially from low-income households. For instance, the Female Sexual Medicine Women's Health Program offered by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center evaluates the medical history of patients and provides a detailed treatment plan. Such initiatives and programs will help women discuss concerns and avail the required treatment, subsequently driving cervical cancer therapeutics market growth.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Report Highlights:
- The major cervical cancer therapeutics market growth came from the drugs segment. Market growth in the drug segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the vaccines segment.
- North America was the largest cervical cancer therapeutics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cervical cancer therapeutics in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe.
- The global cervical cancer therapeutics market is fragmented. Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cervical cancer therapeutic market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the cervical cancer therapeutics market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/cervical-cancer-therapeutics-market-industry-analysis
Development of T-Cell Immunotherapy will be a Key Market Trend
There is a huge growth opportunity for treatment options such as T-cell therapy, as only a few biologics have been approved for cervical cancer. T-cell plays a vital role in the diagnosis of cervical cancer and T-cell-based immunotherapy is gaining popularity as it is more specific and has a broader therapeutic potential for cervical cancer. Several companies are developing T-cell based therapy drugs that are currently under clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period. The development of T-cell immunotherapy is one of the key trends that will augment the growth prospects of the cervical cancer therapeutics market. As a result of such factors, the cervical cancer treatment market will grow during the forecast period.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Cervical Cancer therapeutic Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cervical cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cervical cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cervical cancer therapeutics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cervical cancer therapeutics market vendors
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type placement
- Drugs Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Vaccines Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amgen Inc.
- Biocon Ltd.
- Cipla Inc.
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Merck Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005348/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/