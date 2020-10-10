The global cervical cancer therapeutics market size is poised to grow by USD 1.06 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

There has been an increase in the prevalence of several female health conditions such as breast cancer and gynecological cancer, including cervical cancer. As a result, various organizations across the globe are conducting health initiatives towards the prevention of these conditions. These programs provide testing camps for the early detection of cervical cancer among women, especially from low-income households. For instance, the Female Sexual Medicine Women's Health Program offered by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center evaluates the medical history of patients and provides a detailed treatment plan. Such initiatives and programs will help women discuss concerns and avail the required treatment, subsequently driving cervical cancer therapeutics market growth.

Report Highlights:

The major cervical cancer therapeutics market growth came from the drugs segment. Market growth in the drug segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the vaccines segment.

North America was the largest cervical cancer therapeutics market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for cervical cancer therapeutics in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia and Europe.

The global cervical cancer therapeutics market is fragmented. Amgen Inc., Biocon Ltd., Cipla Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Fresenius SE Co. KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, and Pfizer Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this cervical cancer therapeutic market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the cervical cancer therapeutics market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Development of T-Cell Immunotherapy will be a Key Market Trend

There is a huge growth opportunity for treatment options such as T-cell therapy, as only a few biologics have been approved for cervical cancer. T-cell plays a vital role in the diagnosis of cervical cancer and T-cell-based immunotherapy is gaining popularity as it is more specific and has a broader therapeutic potential for cervical cancer. Several companies are developing T-cell based therapy drugs that are currently under clinical trials and are expected to receive marketing approval during the forecast period. The development of T-cell immunotherapy is one of the key trends that will augment the growth prospects of the cervical cancer therapeutics market. As a result of such factors, the cervical cancer treatment market will grow during the forecast period.

Cervical Cancer therapeutic Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist cervical cancer therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cervical cancer therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cervical cancer therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cervical cancer therapeutics market vendors

