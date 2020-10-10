The global tugboats market size is poised to grow by 181 units during 2020-2024, as per Technavio's market research report. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

With the expansion of existing ports and an increase in new port constructions, there is a rising demand for tugboats. For instance, Abu Dhabi Marine Services placed an order with Damen Shipyards Group for two tugboats, which will be used to support the expansion of Abu Dhabi Ports' deep-water port facility. Similarly, the ongoing port modernization and expansion activities in India and the commencement of the Tuas Terminal mega port in Singapore will also influence the demand for tugboats during the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major tugboats market growth came from the sea-going tugboats segment. Tugboats assist ships in entering or leaving the ports, berthing, and unberthing operations, and icebreaking and navigating through narrow canals. With the rise in port expansion and oil drilling activities, the demand for sea-going tugboats will increase. This will drive tugboats market growth in this segment.

With the increase in seaborne trading and the expansion of ports, several companies are investing in APAC. This will subsequently increase the number of orders for tugboats, fueling tugboats market growth in this region. Australia, Thailand, and Japan are the key markets for tugboats in APAC.

The global tugboats market is fragmented. Cheoy Lee Shipyards Ltd., Damen Shipyards Group NV, Duclos Corp., Eastern Shipbuilding Group Inc., Fr. Fassmer GmbH Co. KG, Jiangsu Zhenjiang Shipyard Co. Ltd., Med Marine AS, Nichols Brothers Boat Builders, Sanmar Denizcilik AS, and Uzmar Shipbuilding and Trade Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this tugboats market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the tugboats market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Development of Autonomous Tugboats will be a Key Market Trend

The development of autonomous tugboats is a major trend that will affect the tugboats market landscape. Technological advances are driving the overall transportation industry toward automation, and the marine industry has also started adopting autonomous vessels. Rolls-Royce Plc. has already unveiled an autonomous tugboat concept that uses robotic cranes. Funded by the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) of Singapore, the country has started developing autonomous tugboats for Keppel Smit Towage. Countries such as Germany, Japan, and Poland are also working on autonomous marine vessel concepts. This will drive the adoption of autonomous concepts by tugboats manufacturers, which will subsequently drive market growth.

Tugboats Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist tugboats market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the tugboats market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the tugboats market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of tugboats market vendors

