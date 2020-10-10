The global automotive usage-based insurance market size is poised to grow by 37.25 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005433/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in smartphone-enabled programs and their usage will be a significant factor driving the growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market. Automotive OEMs are increasingly collaborating with smartphone and tablet manufacturers to provide in-vehicle products and services. The growing demand for electric vehicle (EVs) has also encouraged the development of applications that allow consumers to connect their smartphones with their cars to check the real-time status of vehicle batteries. These factors coupled with the rising penetration of smartphones have resulted in the development of app-based UBI systems for the automotive industry. Hence, the increasing use of smartphone-enabled programs will fuel the growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major automotive usage-based insurance market growth came from the pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) pricing scheme segment. The premium in the pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) pricing scheme is calculated based on the driving behavior of the driver. Continuous growth in vehicle ownership, an increase in customer demand for vehicles, advancement in technology, and increased availability of data are some of the factors driving the growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market in this segment.

North America will offer maximum growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The bundling of UBI with other telematics service providers and data pooling will have a positive influence on the growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market in this region.

The global automotive usage-based insurance market is concentrated. Allianz SE, AXA Group, Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc., OCTO Group Spa, Sierra Wireless Inc., The Progressive Corp., Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Watchstone Group Plc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this automotive usage-based insurance market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global automotive usage-based insurance market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Read the full report here: https://www.technavio.com/report/report/automotive-usage-based-insurance-market-industry-analysis

Rising Adoption of Ethernet Connectivity to Support Advanced Functions in Vehicles will be a Key Market Trend

The increase in LTE data connections in cars to support Ethernet adoption will be one of the critical automotive usage-based insurance market trends contributing to market growth. The demand for high internet connectivity to support the seamless operation of safety systems such as ADAS and entertainment systems in connected cars is increasing. Automotive manufacturers are focusing on the development and installation of sophisticated in-vehicle electronics that require high internet connectivity. This rising adoption of Ethernet connectivity to support advanced functions in vehicles is expected to have a positive influence on the growth of the automotive UBI market.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Automotive Usage-Based Insurance Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist automotive usage-based insurance market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the automotive usage-based insurance market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the automotive usage-based insurance market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of automotive usage-based insurance market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICING SCHEME

Market segmentation by pricing scheme

Comparison by pricing scheme

Pay-how-you-drive (PHYD) Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Pay-as-you-drive (PAYD) Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Manage-how-you-drive (MHYD) Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by pricing scheme

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Automotive embedded UBI market

Automotive app-based UBI market

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Shared data plans to reduce the number of data subscriptions per user

Big data platforms provided by connected cars to push further

developments in UBI

Growing LTE data connections in cars to support ethernet adoption

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Allianz SE

AXA Group

Liberty Mutual Holding Co. Inc.

OCTO Group Spa

Sierra Wireless, Inc.

The Progressive Corp.

Trak Global Group

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Watchstone Group Plc

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005433/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/