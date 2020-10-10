The global soft drinks market size is poised to grow by USD 216.74 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005475/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Soft Drinks Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The product innovations as one of the major factors driving the growth of the soft drinks market. Market players are focusing on enhancing their sales volume by launching new products with better formulation, ingredients, and packaging. They are also introducing products with added benefits for people concerned about their health and wellness. For instance, Coldpress launched two new low-calorie cold-pressed juices, which are said to have no more than 65 calories in a 150 ml bottle. These factors will boost the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major soft drinks market growth came from the juices and juice concentrates segment. The demand for juice products is increasing among consumers owing to their detoxifying properties. Moreover, players are coming up with new juice cleanses to cater to the changing consumer preferences. Product innovations such as cold-pressed juices will also drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. As a result of these factors, the segment is witnessing an increasing number of new product launches, which is driving the adoption of juice and juice concentrates among consumers.

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing investments, introduction of new products, and product innovations will significantly drive soft drinks market growth in this region over the forecast period.

The global soft drinks market is fragmented. Cott Corp., Danone SA, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Nestlé SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., and The Kraft Heinz Co. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, these soft drinks market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global soft drinks market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Innovative Marketing Campaigns will be a Key Market Trend

Innovative marketing campaigns is one of the key trends that will influence market growth. Players such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo are revamping their marketing strategies to counter the decreasing sales of carbonated soft drinks globally. For instance, in April 2018, Coca-Cola launched a new marketing campaign under the banner "We Do" in the UK. This campaign included billboard advertisements and social media campaigns with catchy slogans. Also, in March 2018, PepsiCo launched a new marketing campaign in India, which featured a television commercial and outdoor advertisements that highlighted the new packaging of PepsiCo and drew a relation between friendship and food. Thus, the introduction of new marketing and advertising campaigns by players will drive the growth of the global soft drinks market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Soft Drinks Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist soft drinks market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soft drinks market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soft drinks market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soft drinks market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Carbonated soft drinks Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Juices and juice concentrates Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bottled water Market size and forecast 2019-2024

RTD tea and coffee Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Functional Properties

Market segment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Cott Corp.

Danone SA

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Monster Beverage Corp.

Nestlé SA

PepsiCo Inc.

Red Bull GmbH

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

The Coca Cola Co.

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201009005475/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/