Agrana: Agrana, the fruit, starch and sugar company, generated operating profit (EBIT) of Euro 55.8 mn in the first half of the 2020|21 financial year, a moderate increase of 7.9% year-on-year (H1 prior year: Euro 51.7 mn). Helping make the year-on-year growth in Group EBIT possible was the Sugar segment, which, as in the first quarter, saw a year-on-year improvement in earnings in the second quarter as a result of higher sugar prices. The Group's revenue rose slightly to Euro 1,309.3 mn (H1 prior year: Euro 1,250.0 mn). Chief Executive Officer Johann Marihart says: "Much of our positive business performance can be credited to the diversification of our business activities, which enables us to balance out fluctuating economic conditions in the various segments. Thus, in the first half ...

