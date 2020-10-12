Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green" or the "Company"), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces that it has signed a 3-year contract with CEMEX France, a global group in the building materials sector, to supply Hoffmann Green low-carbon and clinker-free cements.

In France, close to 65% of the cement used is for the ready-mix concrete market, the largest end market for cement. Today, CEMEX is one of the leaders in the ready-mix concrete industry in France and has more than 240 production facilities across the country enabling it to benefit from a nationwide coverage and to provide solutions that perfectly match its clients' requirements.

Over the next three years, for the Ile-de-France and Aquitaine regions, Hoffmann Green will supply CEMEX with the world's most low-carbon cement resulting from its two technologies H-UKR and H-EVA enabling CO2 emissions to be divided by 5 compared with the use of traditional cement and allowing the construction sector to reduce its carbon footprint.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, comment: "The signing of this structuring contract with CEMEX France today enables us to achieve another key step in the recognition of our solutions by a global leader in this industry and represents an additional milestone in our development, henceforth opening up the ready-mix concrete market to us. We are very proud to be partnering with CEMEX for the next three years and are delighted that we will ultimately have the capacity to commercialize our cements for the ready-mix concrete market on a nationwide scale

Michel André, Western Europe Materials VP for CEMEX, adds: "CEMEX, beyond the progress already achieved, has set itself a clear objective: reduce specific net CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030. Concrete has a key role to play in the transition to a carbon-neutral economy and is an essential element in the development of smart urban projects from a climate perspective thanks, in particular, to sustainable buildings. We are therefore delighted about this collaboration with Hoffmann Green, which provides alternatives that can be used right away. We have to act together to find and offer construction players increasingly innovative and environmentally friendly solutions

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement's composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green's cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About CEMEX

CEMEX is a major player in the building materials industry, present in more than 50 countries. The company makes it a point of honour to guarantee excellent quality and unfailing assistance to those who call on its services. CEMEX has an R&D centre, the International Center for Technology and Innovation, based in Switzerland, which coordinates all the group's projects involving the development and application of new technologies in the field of building materials. In France, CEMEX is a leading player in ready-mixed concrete and aggregates with more than 300 sites spread over a large part of the country, to be as close as possible to its customers, professionals, and individuals.Through its activities and its corporate policy, CEMEX responds to 3 major societal challenges: to allow sustainable development of the territories, to preserve a non-renewable resource and the natural environments around its installations, and to ensure the well-being of its employees and the users of its products. As a responsible industrial player, CEMEX is the only national-scale company in its sector of activity to have obtained ISO 14001 certification as well as the "exemplary" level within the framework of the UNICEM CSR Charter for all of its concrete and aggregate sites. CEMEX is also certified by ECOCERT for its commitment to biodiversity. For more information, please visit: www.cemex.fr

