Sorégies has built a 2.7 MW floating PV array at a quarry in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France.From pv magazine France Sergies, the renewable energy unit of Sorégies, has completed a 27 MW floating PV array on a flooded quarry in Saint-Maurice-la-Clouère, in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France. The plant was built by French contractor GSM. France-based panel manufacturer VMH Energies supplied the PV modules. The project was built on an old quarry owned by GSM. The solar panels, assembled by VMH in Châtellerault, are fully removable and recyclable. The electrical engineering work - as well as the installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...