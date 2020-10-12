DGAP-News: MC Services AG / Key word(s): Conference

Munich/Düsseldorf, Germany, October 12, 2020. MC Services AG, a major international public relations and investor relations firm, announced today that it will support the BIO-Europe(R) Digital, Europe's largest partnering conference for the global life sciences industry, as a media partner. The event, organized by EBD Group, will take place from October 26 to 29, 2020 in a fully digital format. As a media partner, MC Services invites local and international journalists to attend the event and provides them with information on presenting companies, their executives and investors in advance.

"The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 has made networking particularly challenging. At the same time, collaboration and new partnerships of life science companies are more important than ever to drive innovation and development of diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines," said Raimund Gabriel, Managing Partner of MC Services. "In spring, BIO Europe Digital was the first to launch our new reality of virtual conferences, with great pioneering spirit and success. Now EBD continues to provide a unique virtual meeting platform for the life sciences industry to discuss current trends, hold 1on1 meetings and form new partnerships. We believe that BIO Europe Digital is one of the most important events in the life sciences sector this year and are pleased to support this conference as a media partner."

The event is expected to bring together over 3,000 executives from more than 2,000 life sciences companies from more than 50 countries. Without the need to travel, more delegates can participate worldwide. With program content in business development, therapeutic areas, startup innovations, digital health, and more available on demand beforehand as well as live sessions during the conference, there is more opportunity to watch panels and pitches without interrupting scheduled one-to-one meetings.

About MC Services AG

MC Services AG is an international public relations and investor relations firm specializing in communications for the life sciences and healthcare sector. A strong team of science, finance, media and communication experts with extensive industry experience positions MC Services as a leading life sciences agency in Europe. MC Services' long-standing clients include international public and private companies, as well as venture capitalists and investment firms. Established for many years as a link between the healthcare industry and the financial markets, MC Services provides comprehensive services in investor relations, public relations and financial transactions. MC Services is based in Munich, Düsseldorf, Berlin, London and Boston.

www.mc-services.eu



About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life sciences value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life sciences markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Rare Disease Innovation and Partnering Summit, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life sciences executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com

