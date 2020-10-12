Anzeige
Montag, 12.10.2020
Die "goldene Milliarden-Nase" steigt groß bei Taat Lifestyle ein
WKN: 871733 ISIN: GB0006449366 
Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company" or the "Group") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY), announces that on 9 October 2020, it purchased 129,323 ordinary shares of 2p each in the Company (the "Shares") on the London Stock Exchange through Peel Hunt LLP, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 25 September 2020 (the "Programme"). The shares acquired will be held in treasury.

Date of purchase:

9 October 2020

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

129,323

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

104.000

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

105.472

Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence per share):

104.786

Following the purchase, the Company will have 181,758,719 ordinary shares of 2p each in issue, of which 1,290,407 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of ordinary shares carrying voting rights will be 180,468,312.

The above figure of 180,468,312 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Peel Hunt LLP as part of the Programme.

Name of Issuer

Identity code of the financial instrument

Date

Time

Price (pence)

Quantity bought

Exchange Venue

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

09:22:07

105.472

29,323

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

10:45:04

105.400

12,500

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

11:39:52

105.000

19,000

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

14:59:28

105.000

22,000

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

16:35:21

104.000

1,633

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

16:35:21

104.000

612

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

16:35:21

104.000

4,977

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

16:35:21

104.000

689

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

16:35:21

104.000

922

LSE

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

GB0006449366

09/10/2020

16:35:21

104.000

37,667

LSE


For further information:

Anglo Pacific Group PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary

Website:

www.anglopacificgroup.com

Berenberg

+44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi

Peel Hunt LLP

+44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown

RBC Capital Markets

Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah

+44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Camarco

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers

Notes to Editors

About the Company

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com

SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/610087/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
