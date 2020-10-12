Online e-commerce specialist dynacart is offering 'accelerator' grants comprised of $500 to $10,000 of online expertise and PPC spend to independent brands and store owners who are struggling because of COVID-19. dynacart says that its objective is to prove its solution for growing brands online whilst also supporting independent brand owners.

dynacart, which previously held a banking licence as an e-commerce payments processor, is reinventing itself as a global B2C and B2B platform for accelerating how brands grow online. To prove the solution that it has developed, dynacart will soon be launching its own storefront at www.dynacartstore.com. dynacart is also inviting brands who wish to list on its new storefront to apply for its 'Accelerate' marketing grant at https://dynacart.com/accelerate.

Independent brand owners who list their items on the forthcoming new storefront can receive $500 of PPC spend and online marketing expertise in return. Brands that perform well on the soon-to-be-launched dynacartstore.com can receive up to $10,000 of promotion.

dynacart expects to launch its new storefront before Christmas. Its 'Accelerate' scheme is initially focusing on up-and-coming independent brands and designed products, but dynacart has a longer-term ambition to add further categories to its dynacartstore.com storefront.

Application for the dynacart 'Accelerate' grant are open now at https://dynacart.com/accelerate. dynacart can be found on Instagram as @dynacartstore.

A spokesperson for dynacart said:

"The retail segment has been very difficult across all categories during 2020 but there remain a lot of up-and-coming and independent brands out there with very beautiful and highly-designed products who are just waiting to break through. Our plan is to support the emergence and resurgence of these brands and to help them to grow in the online space.

We have been at the forefront of the online payments business for nearly a decade, but now we are evolving with a big new ambition. Most e-commerce solutions available to stores and up-and-coming brands are focused on creating stores and listing products. The dynacart new solution is different because it is focused on growth: on driving traffic and conversions."

