SDL Contenta Publishing Suite Continues to Support US Navy's Ongoing Rationalization, Reduction and Centralization Strategy for Surface and Underwater Fleets

SDL (LSE: SDL), the intelligent language and content company, announces a long-term contract with the US Navy to standardize the creation, management and delivery of all technical publications on the SDL Contenta Publishing Suite. The Navy Enterprise Subscription License (NESL) agreement re-affirms SDL's role in the US Navy's ongoing rationalization, reduction and centralization strategy to lower the total cost of ownership of all technical publications.

First deployed in 2009, the SDL Contenta Publishing Suite is centrally hosted and managed from the US Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Data Center, laying the foundations for the US Navy's Standardized NAVSEA Integrated Publishing Process (SNIPP). The SNIPP standard-which all NAVSEA organizations are required to use-supports the acquisition, development, maintenance, storage, and distribution of technical manuals, content, data and source files.

"The US Navy is an incredibly complex organization, and standardizing and centralizing processes can have a huge impact on cost reduction," said Thomas Labarthe, Chief Revenue Officer at SDL. "As a long-term partner of the US Navy we're proud to extend our relationship to where we're now reducing the total cost of ownership of technical data creation, management and distribution across the US Navy's entire surface and underwater fleet."

Supporting the US Navy's future digital and technical information strategy, the SDL Contenta Publishing Suite and NESL agreement provide access to a standards based technical publications solution for all Navy Programs and Contractors-including those requiring remote access. SDL's proven technical publications solution is also utilized by the US Air Force (USAF) to meet their enterprise technical order creation, management and delivery strategies, which includes support of technical information into predictive maintenance and analysis across all USAF assets.

Both the US Navy and US Air Force conducted extensive due diligence in their assessment and selection of the best commercial technologies to support their enterprise consolidation strategies. In the case of the Air Force, a cross team of evaluators assessed each solution against 103 requirements across seven categories to determine the best fit for their Technical Order Authoring and Publishing (TOAP) strategy. After completing the assessment, the Air Force determined that the SDL Contenta Publishing Suite for S1000D was the best fit option.

The SDL Contenta Publishing Suite for S1000D is a complete, integrated, industry-proven publishing solution for technical content, with functionality optimized for each step of the publishing process. It supports complex organizations that need to manage millions of pages of technical documents and deliver critical information to maintenance professionals, helping to meet mission objectives, reduce mean time to repair and keep assets deployed.

