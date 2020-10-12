On request of Wästbygg Gruppen AB, company registration number 556878-5538, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's B-shares to trading shares on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from October 13, 2020. The decision is conditional upon that Wästbygg Gruppen AB meets the liquidity requirements for the B-shares. The company has 620,000 A- shares and 22,330,000 B-shares as per today's date. Short Name: WBGR B --------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of B-shares to be listed[1]: 32,147,708 --------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0014453874 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 204364 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared --------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap --------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 --------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO --------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 50 Industrials ------------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 5010 Construction & Materials ------------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from October 13 up and including October 14, 2020, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 20-21 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. 1 See prospectus pages 15, Sw version