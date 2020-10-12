XP Power's Q3 trading update confirmed that production volumes grew rapidly in its Asian facilities, allowing the company to satisfy some of the orders placed in H120. As expected, bookings returned to a more normal level in Q3. XP reported 28% y-o-y growth in revenues for Q3, prompting upgrades to our FY20/21 revenue and EPS forecasts. The company also announced that CEO Duncan Penny will retire at the end of the year, to be replaced by current CFO Gavin Griggs from 1 January 2021.

