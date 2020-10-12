EX.CO Partners With The UK Association of Online Publishers to Celebrate Excellence in Digital Publishing

EX.CO to announce The Digital Journalist of the Year award winner and power an interactive content experience to enhance engagement at this year's virtual Digital Publishing Awards

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO - The Experience Company, a leading global content technology, today announced a media partnership with The UK Association of Online Publishers (AOP) for the upcoming Digital Publishing Awards 2020. EX.CO will be live streaming at the October 15th virtual event to announce the Digital Journalist of The Year award winner, and provide AOP with an EX.CO-powered content experience to increase engagement amongst the attending publishers, brands, organisations and celebrities at the event.

The AOP Digital Publishing Awards set the industry standard for benchmarking and celebrating the best teams, brands and practices in innovative, creative, profitable digital publishing. This year's event will be hosted virtually-- for the first time ever-- by comedian and Mash Report star, Ellie Taylor, and the AOP Awards House Band.

To keep attendees engaged during the virtual event, AOP utilised EX.CO's content technology to develop an interactive experience that tests attendees musical prowess and industry knowledge. While the awards are being announced and the AOP Awards House Band plays music, attendees are able to access the AOP's experience and accurately answer questions related to the event and songs being played in order to win a bottle of champagne. To load the interactive experience, simply register for the event for free and AOP will send a QR code in emails prior to the event as well as on the event livestream.

"We're thrilled to partner with AOP on this year's Digital Publishing Awards to help make the transition to a virtual event more interactive and engaging for attendees who are watching from home," said Victoria Pindar, Managing Director at EX.CO. "It's also an honor to celebrate talent in journalism and we commend all the finalists in The Digital Journalist of the Year category."

"With the AOP Digital Publishing Awards going virtual for the first time in its 18 year history, we wanted to find a way to bring some of the atmosphere to the audience at home," said Richard Reeves, Managing Director at AOP. "With a great host and live house band lined up we've partnered with EX.CO to help make the digital event a more engaging experience."

EX.CO is trusted by leading publishers around the globe for its storytelling platform that produces the most engaging content on the web. Publishers use The EX.CO Platform to create interactive content experiences for their readers, and Channels by EX.CO for beautiful video and mobile-first products with monetization capabilities. In fact, Channels by EX.CO is used on over 500 top-tier global publishers' sites, reaching over 1.2 billion people monthly and helping publishers earn an average revenue increase of 42%. If you've taken a poll, trivia, survey or engaged with any dynamic content on publishers' sites in the past eight years, you've likely experienced our industry-leading technology.

