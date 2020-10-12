Sustainable intentions come together in the signing of a green loan to fund ongoing development of FRV's Sebastopol Solar Farm, which lender ING says contributes towards its 'ambition to align our lending portfolio with the Paris Agreement goals.'From pv magazine Australia. Spanish renewables developer Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) today announced that it has secured financing for its 90 MWac Sebastopol Solar Farm, located in grid-challenged southwest New South Wales, in the form of a green loan from ING, a global bank based in Europe, which describes its sustainability policy as to "facilitate ...

