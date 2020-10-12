The Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics is an online rating system which enables businesses to assess their renewable energy consumption.Businesses can assess their renewable power consumption and energy transition readiness with an online tool launched by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). The ratings system launched by the New Delhi-based research body is called the Portal for Renewable Energy Action Assessment Metrics (PRAMAAN) and enables commercial and industrial (C&I) entities to assess their energy transition readiness. For the full story, please visit our pv magazine ...

