2nd generation, twice the performance. Literally!

intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression technologies for the audio-visual market, is proud to announce the launch of FastTICO-XS version 2.0 for x86-64 Intel or AMD platforms. Only 2 months after the new Nvidia GPU release, our software team strikes again with a new MAJOR release of its x86-64 implementation of the new increasingly popular JPEG XS codec.

This SDK enables you to build advanced software-based solutions offering very high performance and low latency for HD, 4K or 8K workflows. It makes it easy to incorporate it into latency-critical applications such live/remote/cloud production or AV over IP.

Version 2.0 of intoPIX's FastTICO-XS SDK for X86-64 CPU platforms introduces the following features and capabilities:

200% faster encoding/decoding: The FastTICO-XS Software Development Kit v2.0 is more than a mere revision of its 3-month old predecessor. It raises the pure CPU-based JPEG XS encoding and decoding to new levels: expect a close to a doubling or more of the current performances, especially for the higher UHD resolutions and higher compression ratios. This release for CPU enables real-time JPEG XS on a wider range of processors and reduces the load of existing implementations and essentially, gives more flexibility to the codec's adopters.

New API to achieve less than 1 millisecond of latency in CPU: encoding/decoding 4K video at 60fps with visually lossless quality no longer requires powerful GPUs or dedicated hardware. Pure software on mid-range CPU becomes a viable alternative: full HD encode/decode is now a matter of tens of lines i.e. less than 1ms. This is due to our new low latency API, also a major innovation of the v2.0 release.

The new SDI mapping Add-On enables users to map 4K/8Keffciently over existing 3G/HD-SDI cables. This unique feature reformats the XS codestream to fully map the SDI active area avoiding the forbidden EAV/SAV codes, offering a 20% gain of compression/quality performances. This Add-On completes the previously released FFmpeg Add-On.

The v2.0 release is shipping now. Visit intopix.com for more information about the intoPIX FastTICO-XS SDKs or contact us to try and test the latest release.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is a leading technology provider of innovative compression, image processing and security solutions. We deliver unique FPGA/ASIC IP cores and efficient software solution (on CPU GPU) to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience. Our solutions enable the audio-visual market to build new AV workflows, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, (re-)using CAT5-E cables to move to AV-over-IP, replacing uncompressed video, enabling new wireless (Wifi-6) experience and preserving always the lowest latency and the highest quality. Visit www.intopix.com

