TOKYO, Oct 12, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701), a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies, today announced the global release of the iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual, a 20Gbps radio for promoting the expansion of 5G.iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual is the industry's first 20Gbps capacity solution in a single box*, which lowers total cost of ownership (TCO) compared to conventional 10Gbps two box solutions. The iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual supports extended spectrum density technology that doubles spectral efficiency in a single box. Likewise, the size, weight and power consumption can be roughly halved when compared to previous models. This makes it easier to apply wireless transmissions in areas where fiber is difficult to reach, while maintaining the same level of performance.iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual supports standard Ethernet technology-compliant interfaces, which support both 5G backhaul networks and future 5G fronthaul networks. Moreover, the new iPASOLINK also supports internet service providers (ISP), enterprises, and markets for municipalities, universities, schools and hospitals (MUSH)."NEC has an accomplished history of providing highly reliable wireless transmission radio systems, and iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual will extend this tradition as NEC continues to provide innovative products for our customers' requirements," said Hideyuki Muto, Deputy General Manager, Wireless Solutions Division, NEC Corporation. "This advanced product will simplify the conventional, often complex equipment configuration of high-speed aggregation solutions and help customers reduce their TCO."iPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual features:- Rapid and cost-effective 20Gbps deploymentiPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual is NEC's first wireless equipment to offer 20Gbps capacity in a single box. It provides capacity that is equivalent to optical fiber, while enabling faster, more flexible deployment at a lower initial investment cost. This new product features a Cross Polarization Interference Canceller (XPIC) function in a single box, which eliminates the need for assembly of the equipment, as well as an Orthomode Transducer (OMT). Moreover, it can be easily installed on rooftops and utility poles without reinforcement, making it ideal for public venues operated by cities. Furthermore, customers can easily expand their existing networks or rapidly build independent networks.- Maximum transmission capacity with AMBRiPASOLINK EX Advanced Dual maximizes transmission capacity of the 80GHz spectrum with Adaptive Modulation and Bandwidth Radio (AMBR). End users benefit from the fast and stable 20Gbps transmission, increasing customer satisfaction. When the full 20Gbps capacity is not available, AMBR will maintain the link and transmit high priority traffic.- Built-in L2 functions and L3 capability for an all IP networkFeature-rich integrated L2 switches with carrier-grade capabilities for Ethernet Ring Protection Switching (ERPS) and Hierarchical Quality of Service (H-QoS) or more, as well as support for a traffic aggregation function across various layers. The traffic control optimized for the radio bandwidth by the L2 and L3 enable high-performance, high-capacity wireless network services.For more information, please visit http://www.nec.com/pasolink/.*According to NEC researchAbout NEC CorporationNEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of "Orchestrating a brighter world." NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential. For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.Source: NEC CorporationCopyright 2020 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.