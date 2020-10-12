Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance Welcomes new CFO Michael Jones

National Transportation Lender Bolsters Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance is pleased to announce and welcome Michael Jones as its new Chief Financial Officer.

With over 25 years of experience in Financial Services and FinTech industries, Jones is a natural fit. His track record of building successful teams in accounting, finance, capital markets and IT makes him a powerful addition to Crossroads' leadership team.

"We are always looking for the most talented people to join our team and grow with us" says Howard Shiebler, the company's president. "Michael brings deep industry experience, and he has demonstrated an ability to lead that we think is very exciting."

Prior to joining Crossroads, Michael Jones was most recently CFO at Consolidated Analytics. Michael has also previously served in senior leadership roles at Lehman Brothers Bank and Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Michael has a Masters of Business Administration in Finance and Economics from the University of Iowa and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Drake University. Additionally, he has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation through the CFA Institute.

About Crossroads Equipment Lease and Finance

Founded in 2006, Crossroads Equipment Lease & Finance is your professional partner in the transportation industry. We listen to our customers, work to understand their needs and strive to build long term business relationships by offering prompt, flexible, and tailor-made financing that preserves capital and positively impacts their business. Our expertise in underwriting, collateral evaluation and asset re-marketing facilitate solutions that maximize the competitive advantages of our customers in the market. For more information visit: https://www.crlease.com

