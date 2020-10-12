The 18-meter long solar cell-clad trailer is said to enable fuel savings of 5-10% in Sweden. Swedish thin-film manufacturer Midsummer is a partner on the project.Swedish truck maker Scania is developing an 18-meter long solar cell-clad trailer that will be able to generate energy from devices along 140m2 of surface area on the sides and roof. The solar array is being conceived for use on plug-in hybrid trucks to reduce fossil fuel consumption. "Initial tests indicate possible fuel savings of 5-10% in Sweden, and twice that amount in sun-rich southern Spain," said Scania. "In total, the solar panels ...

