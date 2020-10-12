The space debris monitoring and removal market size is poised to grow by USD 610.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005368/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing investments in space tourism will be a significant factor driving the growth of space debris monitoring and removal market size. Technological advancements and the completion of a few successful launches have enabled the concept of space tourism that will allow passengers to travel to space. People can get a glimpse of the Earth from outer space and experience specific attributes of space like weightlessness or zero gravity effect through orbital flights. Virgin Galactic, SpaceX, and Blue Origin are some of the companies catering to space tourism. Such developments in space tourism and the high stake of a collision with space objects will create a need for space debris removal systems during the forecast period.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major space debris monitoring and removal market growth came from the space debris removal technology segment. The increasing investments in debris removal technologies is expected to fuel the growth of the space debris monitoring and removal market in this segment. The increased rate of adoption of mitigation and removal technologies and the development of new concepts in this field will also positively impact the growth of the market in the space debris removal technology segment.

North America was the largest space debris monitoring and removal market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Various initiatives undertaken by the US government to establish a space force and implement new policies for space traffic control will significantly influence space debris monitoring and removal market growth in this region.

The global space debris monitoring and removal market is concentrated. Airbus SE, Analytical Graphics Inc., Astroscale Holdings Inc., BAE Systems Plc, Boeing Corp., Cobham Plc, Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., and S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corp. Energia. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this space debris monitoring and removal market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the space debris monitoring and removal market 2020-2024 is expected to have a Negative growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

High Laser Concept for Debris Removal will be a Key Market Trend

Large space debris may break into several smaller segments, which can then go on to strike other objects in orbit, forming a chain reaction of destruction. Scientists are planning to use a super-wide field-of-view telescope and coherent amplifying network (CAN) laser for effectual tracking and destroying of hazardous space debris. CAN laser can vaporize a thin film of matter off the surface of debris, and the resulting high-speed plasma would behave like a rocket exhaust plume, pushing the debris downward to burn up in Earth's atmosphere. The high laser concept for debris removal, which is one of the critical space debris monitoring and removal market trends, will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist space debris monitoring and removal market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the space debris monitoring and removal market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the space debris monitoring and removal market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of space debris monitoring and removal market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application placement

Space debris removal technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Space debris monitoring technology Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver Demand led growth

Volume driver Supply led growth

Volume driver External factors

Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver Inflation

Price driver Shift from lower to higher priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

Analytical Graphics, Inc.

Astroscale Holdings Inc.

BAE Systems Plc

Boeing Corp.

Cobham Plc

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

S.P. Korolev Rocket and Space Corp. Energia

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005368/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/