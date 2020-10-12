Variance Marketing: Zachary Lofeudo's Timely Evolution to Winning in the Mortgage Industry

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Zachary Lofeudo is a young and up-and-coming mortgage agent who has managed to consistently finance dream homes of Canadians everywhere while in the mortgage industry.

The idea of customer experience is a term that shows up everywhere in today's businesses and more so in the Mortgage Industry. It's a must-have and most experts agree, customer service and experience bring a big difference when any company possesses it to gain an edge above its competition.

During his time owning a restaurant, Zachary Lofeudo gained exposure to customer service and customer experience. "Coming from the hospitality industry, I've always been great at face to face networking and a relationship-building type of person," Zachary said. It is from this experience that he came to realize the potential within the mortgage industry and acquired the passion for a role as a mortgage agent.

In a span of twelve months, Zachary managed to quickly develop an in-depth knowledge of all things mortgages and learned to teach the average consumer in the most basic terms while growing their understanding. He always brings his "A" game keeping them informed throughout the mortgage process and getting his clients the best rate and terms.

Now offering a variety of mortgage services for Dominion Lending Centres Estate Mortgages, Zachary is aiming to reach his goal of touching the lives of people in his individual mortgage practice. His vision to be the go-to person in every community to help them achieve their dream of building wealth.

Zachary stands out from the crowd by connecting with his clients on a deeper level to what he believes is far more than an average agent. He believes in keeping the clients in the loop with great communication going above and beyond to make sure they are informed in every step of the process. This helps create an amazing client experience and builds a symbiotic client, realtor, mortgage agent relationship.

Life as a mortgage agent for Canada's Leading Mortgage Company didn't come without challenges. With more than 2,800 Mortgage brokers offering free expert advice across Canada, he wanted to be an all-star mortgage agent and thrive in the challenges by using his charming personality and customer service foundation

When asked what he searches for in his journey towards customer success, Zachary responded, "I want to make sure that every client I handle is in their best state of customer experience and are well versed in financial literacy and wealth-building through real estate". That my friends is what a game-changing mortgage agent looks like.

In terms of future projects, Zachary Lofeudo plans to push harder to reach his goal of serving people all over Canada to finance their dream homes. His rapid evolution in the jungle that is the Mortgage Industry is a true testament to his natural abilities in learning its ins and outs and judging from what we see his best version is yet to come.

Zachary truly encompasses the art of customer experience in the industry of mortgages. To make the process of financing your new home as stress-free as possible. Feel free to give him a call or reach out via email for any questions or further information about how he can help you finance your starter home, investment property, or your dream home.

