Variance Marketing: Audra Kish Officially Awarded as Saskatoon's Best Mortgage Broker

SASKATOON, SK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Top Canadian Mortgage Associate Audra Kish has been awarded Saskatoon's Best Mortgage Broker for 2019 for her excellent mortgage support and services all across Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Warman, Martensville, Dundurn, Delisle, Humboldt, Rosthern, Rosetown & Outlook.





Getting the title of "Best Mortgage Broker" is no easy feat. The winners of Saskatoon's Best Mortgage Broker are voted by the Saskatoon public and chosen based on their first-class mortgage services that enable Canadians to finance their dream homes.

"I am truly grateful to have been awarded this recognition," Audra Kish said of this recent appreciation of her services. "It is very pleasing to know that the attention to detail I put in and the time I take to create the perfect mortgage solution to each one of my clients is appreciated and noticed."

In the words of a satisfied client, Godwell M. "Audra was so supportive and persevered throughout the whole process. She directed us on so many issues from the beginning to the end, communicating and updating us on the progress. It's always a pleasure working with her."

Audra Kish specializes first time home buyers, mortgage renewals, mortgage refinancing, and improving client credit. As a licensed Mortgage Associate she offers a process that's smooth and easy, it ultimately cuts down the waiting time for your mortgage. What makes her outstanding is her passion for saving people money, the ability to connect clients with excellent Canadian lenders, and work for the client and not the banks or any financial institution so they find the PERFECT Mortgage solution.

"Life can be complicated, but your mortgage experience doesn't have to be. I am with you every step of the way." Audra Kish said on how she continues to consistently serve the people of Saskatoon and successfully finance their dream homes.

Don't just let anyone handle your mortgage. The next time you're in search of someone who can help you look for a new home, refinance an existing home, or renew your mortgage then let the Best Mortgage Broker of Saskatoon handle it for you.

