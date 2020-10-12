Variance Marketing: From a Small-time Business Tool to the Leading Platform of Human-Centric Revolution: Meet Procally, The Company Leading the Charge to Bringing Humanity to Online Interactions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / In today's modern age, technology has always been present in our daily lives. Technological progress has shaped our current human experience in both predictable and unpredictable ways. With these technological advances at soaring speeds, humanizing experiences in everyday technology is gradually losing its essence. There is a growing gap between our culture and institutions with the fast development of technology. In the face of these new challenges, Procally is leading the charge of bringing humanity to online interactions.

Initially, Procally was created as a platform to connect clients to businesses and help these businesses generate more leads and leverage tools such as CRM, Invoicing, email marketing, and many others.

As COVID-19 hit, being a simple platform wasn't enough. The company evaluated every aspect of its customers' journey and took a deep dive into the everyday pains and struggles of small businesses. This led them to initiate their mission into becoming the flagship of the human-centric technology revolution and bring life to their cause of bringing back humanity in online interaction.

According to Yan Katcharovski, co-Founder of Procally, "Today there's certainly a disconnect between people, online platforms, websites and even digital marketplaces. People find that they need to make online purchases and decisions based on a vaguely drawn image, where information can be misrepresented or misinformed."

"Compared to in-person services where a consumer can get to know the business, its physical location, and personally exchange conversations, the online world often feels distant. We at Procally, aspire to empower both professionals and consumers with useful tools such as personal content sharing, connecting through social and mutual interests to ultimately provide an immersive life-like experience when choosing a human service provider."

When asked what Procally's primary objective is, Yan stated "We envision Procally as a one-stop-shop for clients to find any pro they need. With our socially proofed professionals and using social integrations such as personal interest, access to social media, every user gets a unique experience erasing the notion of a one-size-fits-all platform."

When it comes to everyday life, technology is consistently making headlines for its ability to make us cold or impersonal, making it very difficult to navigate and make rational decisions. With so many platforms offering a wide array of user experiences and features, it feels like a jungle when all you're trying to do is simply find the right service provider for the job.

This is why Procally decided to level the playing field. According to Yan, "After starting Procally, we were immediately inspired and driven to cause a change in our industry. We truly understand the lack in service provider areas and we're truly inspired every day to bring real valuable changes to the field."

Rather than simply focusing our efforts on sales or trying to make money, our key approach is to constantly communicate with small-businesses and listen to their demands. This allows us to deeply understand what kind of solutions would truly change the paradigm of ordering a professional online. We aim to make Procally a one-stop-shop that prioritizes the consumer's needs and journey through hiring a professional service provider."

Procally acknowledges the journey ahead towards becoming the leading platform not only in Toronto but expands their outreach globally. This company is a true testament of what it means to push the standards of tech companies beyond just developing useful products or services but also build caring relationships for the consumers and impact local communities, humanity, and the planet.

Learn more about Procally and join the movement of humanizing online interactions.

