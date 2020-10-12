Variance Marketing: Tasheema Fair is Revolutionizing What it Means to be a Health, Wellness, and Mindset Coach

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / The Year 2020 has been crazy, and in these trying times your health, safety, and mindset are an utmost priority in your daily life. With the issues we all currently face, Tasheema Fair stands out from the crowd by consistently impacting people's lives ensuring you stay healthy and bring out the power of your mind.

Meet Tasheema Fair, a self-driven and remarkable woman serving as a certified health wellness and mindset coach. She empowers women to unlock their full potential to have a lifestyle filled with health and abundance. Her energy fuels people with positivity and brings an unforgettable impact in their lives. These are the qualities that make Tasheema stand out from the rest.

Eight years ago, Tasheema made a life-changing decision to battle her weight and take control of her health. Ever since then, she's been obsessed with impacting women's lives by unlocking their full potential and helping them battle out their struggles with weight loss. As a medical doctor who specializes in the field of obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN), she has the working knowledge on nutrition to transform women's bodies and speed up fat loss. Combine this with her experience as a health and wellness coach and LTC in the United States Army Reserves and you have a fully equipped warrior beside you to battle your health struggles.

Tasheema's experience and learnings have paved the way for her to create transformational sessions with her clients, teaching them the power of the mind and how they can revolutionize their lifestyle and give them the confidence and energy to bring out the best version of themselves. Through her "LadyDoc Nutrition and Fitness Coaching Programs" she guides her clients to create simple sustainable habits that will give them the freedom to choose the right food choices. Tasheema believes that developing the right mindset gives them the desire to live an active lifestyle. This is the realization she had when she successfully left her unhealthy eating habits and yo-yo dieting behind. She lost over 30lbs and achieved 6% Body Fat which led her to share her fitness journey and inspire others.

Tasheema's knowledge and experience is unmatched. She now gets to help women all over the world to find deep unbreakable confidence and chase after their dreams with fulfillment.

Tasheema is currently accepting new clients, if you've ever wanted to work with her in any capacity don't miss this life changing opportunity. Receive a wellness evaluation and goal setting session by reaching out on her website: https://www.ladydocnutrition.com/

Pick the Warrior health wellness and mindset coach that will battle out your health struggles.

