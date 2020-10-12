Carnival PLC - Carnival Cancels Nov 2020 Miami, Port Canaveral Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Miami And Port Canaveral Cruises For November 2020

Five Additional Cruises Also Cancelled in Australia

MIAMI, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnival Cruise Line has notified guests and travel agents that it is cancelling the remaining cruises for the six total ships operating from PortMiami and Port Canaveral for November 2020.

It has also cancelled five cruises scheduled to operate from Sydney, Australia from Jan. 16 - Feb. 8, 2021.

Following the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) decision to extend its no-sail order for cruise operations until Oct. 31, Carnival cancelled all but PortMiami and Port Canaveral cruises for the rest of the year. It has now determined that November 2020 operations will not be feasible.

Carnival continues to work on protocols and procedures that would allow for the resumption of cruise operations, with a gradual, phased-in approach, designating Miami and Port Canaveral as the first two homeports for embarkations. Cruises currently scheduled for December from those two homeports remain in place for the time being while Carnival evaluates options. However, guests booked on cruises in December out of Miami and Port Canaveral still have the ability to voluntarily cancel their reservation and receive the same offer that all other impacted guests are receiving, which includes a combination future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC), or a full refund.

In Australia, Carnival is notifying guests and travel agents that five cruises on Carnival Splendor from Jan. 16 - Feb. 8, 2021 have been cancelled. Those guests will receive the same offer of the combination FCC/OBC, or a full refund.

