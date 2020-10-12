Texas's Top Personal Injury Firm for Truck Accident Cases, Thomas J. Henry, Highlights the Importance of Legal Representation

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / The trucking industry plays a critical role in the Texas economy, remaining the single largest transportation modality for goods across the United States. With the number of trucks on the roadways, accidents are inevitable. Despite rigorous mandated safety standards, commercial trucks are involved in thousands of accidents involving passenger vehicles, motorcycles, bikes, and pedestrians yearly. Given the size and force of commercial trucks, these truck accidents often result in dire consequences ranging from injury to death.

Texas Truck Accidents

Texas consistently ranks at the top of those US states where fatal truck accidents happen all too regularly. According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, in 2017 Texas ranked as the state with the highest number of fatal truck accidents (556).

When Hiring a Truck Accident Attorney Makes Sense

Truck accidents often result in physical and emotional trauma, leaving many victims overwhelmed with the complexities of accident claims while fighting to recover. According to Thomas J. Henry, truck accidents often involve multiple parties with varying levels of liability, making any case or claim complicated. Henry also advises that those entities or corporations involved in commercial transport are well-experienced in defending lawsuits and claims filed against them for injury or wrongful death.

For anyone involved in a truck accident, seeking out assistance from experienced truck accident lawyers is the most important step in ensuring the chances of achieving maximum allowable compensation under the law. Thomas J. Henry has an extensive track record of winning cases for clients, having a depth and breadth of understanding the nuances of truck accident cases.

The aftermath of truck accident cases often results in emotional stress, physical injury, time off work, and mounting medical bills. Most victims rely on compensation from a settlement in order to keep them and their family above water financially.

A Firm Backed by a Demonstrable Track Record of Winning

When it comes to truck accident cases, experience, and results matter, Thomas J. Henry Law is a firm with the know-how, capability, and passion to help clients position their case for success. With a team of over 200 talented attorneys, the firm is stacked with a legal team ripe with experience, dedication, and a steadfast commitment to results.

Tenacious and Aggressive Pursuit of Justice and Compensation

Thomas J. Henry Law is a firm dedicated to the aggressive pursuit of compensation for its personal injury clients. They take great pride in helping victims of truck accidents get the compensation they need and deserve to move on with their lives. From filing a claim to aggressive representation in court, the firm consistently aims to set the bar in its industry.

Clients of the Firm Can Expect

A Compassionate and Understanding Touch

Dedicated Care, Service, and Support

Consistent and Clear Communication

Diligent Investigation and Uncovering of Supportive Evidence

Robust Representation in and Out of Court

Aggressive Negotiation

Filling of a Lawsuit (if an appropriate settlement isn't reached)

The Largest Personal Injury Law Firm in Texas, Serving Clients Nationwide

From its Texas headquarters, Thomas J. Henry Law proudly serves and represents personal injury clients nationwide. With offices in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and Austin, TX, the firm currently stands as the largest personal injury law firm in the state.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the firm has a long-standing history of winning large verdicts, settlements, and judgments for its clients. A true testament to the dedication and service the firm provides.

Those injured in an accident are encouraged to reach out to the firm for a free initial consultation and to find out how Thomas J. Henry Law can help.

Media Contacts:

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC

pressreleases@tjhlaw.com

361-985-0600

SOURCE: Thomas J. Henry

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610128/Texass-Top-Personal-Injury-Firm-for-Truck-Accident-Cases-Thomas-J-Henry-Highlights-the-Importance-of-Legal-Representation