Worksite Health and Wellness Leader, CareATC, Inc., Celebrates 20 Years of Service

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / CareATC, a leader in workforce population health management, celebrates 20 years of service. Initially launched as a pilot program, CareATC was incorporated in 2000 to help employers save money on healthcare by improving the health of their employees.

Today, CareATC serves more than 150 clients in 35 states and cares for more than 300,000 members providing customizable healthcare services such as On-site & Shared-Site Primary Care Clinics, Biometric Personal Health Assessments, Chronic Disease Management, Wellness Programming, Health Data Analytics, Telemedicine, Pharmacy Dispensing, Direct Contracting, and more.

"Our model of care gives employers greater control over healthcare costs with solutions that work together for total population health management," says Greg Bellomy, CareATC Chief Executive Officer. "Achieving twenty years of service is a testament to CareATC's innovation and the true need for advanced primary care in the workplace."

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CareATC employs over 500 people, including 120 healthcare professionals. "To operate at this scale, CareATC leverages groundbreaking technology to offer customized population health management solutions. From Operations and Patient Engagement, to Strategic Analytics and Information Technology, each department works together to deliver integrated health solutions that maximize patient health and ultimately employer savings," says Scott Strickland, President & Chief Operating Officer.

What anchors all CareATC programs and services is the patient and primary care provider relationship. Because primary care professionals are essential to the health and well-being of employees, CareATC helps to eliminate the most common barriers to care, including cost, access, and quality. The result? Healthy employees who lead happier, more productive lives.

"There is a perception that since a company has a health plan, that all of their covered employees and spouses have a relationship with a primary care physician and the fact is that the majority of the people out there do not have a relationship with a primary care physician," says Paul Keeling, Chief Business Development Officer. "They don't seek care until the seriousness of the issue outweighs the hassles involved. When that happens, major diseases go unidentified and untreated. Our goal at CareATC is to engage employees and their families and change the healthcare culture, promote health, prevent disease and provide a shorter path to care. This has been our mission for the past twenty years and always will be." Paul Keeling joined CareATC in 2004 leading business development efforts for over 16 years.

"The center of our model has always been the patient," says Kimberly Hutton, M.D., CareATC Chief Medical Officer. "The only way we can make a difference for our clients is to truly take better care of the patient. Our data-driven healthcare is something we're very good at, but we know what happens in the doctor's office between the patient and the provider is where we can make the biggest difference." Dr. Kimberly Hutton joined CareATC in 2007 providing 13 years of integral leadership and service at the organization.

