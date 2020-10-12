With ever-increasing requirements and growing complexity in corporate reporting, EQS has a positive backdrop for its products and services in digital investor relations and compliance. Its main COCKPIT cloud-based platform is fully in place and the group's peak investment phase is past, meaning that capex can now be focused on adding functionality. The main drive from this point is to add new clients and increase revenue per client, lifting annual recurring revenues and improving quality of earnings. Profitability and free cash-flow are on an improving trend.

