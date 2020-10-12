Helbiz electric vehicles, exclusively powered by Enel Energia, are the first fully carbon-neutral micro-mobility devices across Italy

Helbiz is the largest micro-mobility company in Italy, operating in over 20 markets around the world with plans for global expansion of carbon neutral fleets

Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, today announced an exclusive partnership and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Enel Energia, a leading energy group in Italy, to offer Italian cities with renewable energy-powered micro-mobility devices. The agreement aims to accelerate and grow the use of sustainable electric scooters and electric bikes across Italy. As of today, all Helbiz electric vehicles will be powered by certified renewable energy supplied by Enel Energia to all Italian storage and recharging warehouses in the 14 Italian cities where the fleets currently operate in including Milan, Rome, Bari, Naples and Turin.

Helbiz electric vehicles, exclusively powered by Enel Energia, are the first fully carbon-neutral micro-mobility devices across Italy (Photo: Business Wire)

"We're excited to collaborate with Enel Energia to offer users devices that are electricity sourced from renewable supplies, which guarantee the efficient and responsible use of energy resources," said Salvatore Palella, Founder and CEO of Helbiz. "The partnership with Enel Energia signifies the natural synergy between our two companies that are looking to create a sustainable future for our cities and builds upon our vision, mission and commitment to helping build a greener and safer environment through our services. We look forward to offering carbon neutral devices to all the markets we operate in around the world."

"The increasing use of renewable energy and zero emissions mobility are two essential elements of Enel's commitment to the energy transition towards a more sustainable model," said Carlo Tamburi, Director of Enel Italia. "The agreement with Helbiz is a step forward for urban micro-mobility in terms of sustainability, promoting the environment, people's wellbeing and the quality of life in our cities."

During the initial phase of this partnership, over 400 tons of CO2 were saved in Italian cities. Helbiz determined that the reduction in environmental impact from the use of e-scooters exceeded over 1.7 kg of CO2 per kilometer travelled, compared to the use of fossil fuel vehicles.

ABOUT ENEL ENERGIA

Enel Energia is the Enel Group company that operates in the free energy market, with over 13 million residential and business customers. Its offer is wide and flexible, with a vast range of electricity and gas offers designed to meet all the consumption needs of families, companies, professionals, apartment buildings and the public administration.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

