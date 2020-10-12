World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance): World Finance Earns 2020 Top Workplace Recognitions Across the Nation

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / World Finance, a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation services, today announced that it has been honored as a 2020 Top Workplace in states and cities across the country, including in New Mexico, South Carolina and, most recently, San Antonio, Texas.

The independent awards were presented by local media publishers across three states in partnership with Energage, and were based on scientific, anonymous surveys of employees measuring 15 drivers of company culture. In South Carolina, where World Finance is headquartered, the company was ranked as a Top 5 Large Company and also received a special award in Communication, based on standout scores in that category.

"We are honored by these recognitions, especially since they are based on our employees' experiences across the country," said Chad Prashad, president and CEO of World Finance. "We know how hard our employees work to further our mission of helping customers get back to the good in life, and we want to foster a culture that makes staff proud to be a part of our team."

In 2016, World Finance launched a concerted employee engagement effort to ensure culture and communication were core functions of the company. Efforts stemming from that initiative have included the establishment of the "Culture of Caring" program, which includes a Foundation to support team members in need after events like natural disasters, a time-off donation program and paid volunteer days. Other recent human resources advancements have included a benefit program overhaul, recruitment restructuring to increase retention, transformation of training and continued learning opportunities, and more.

"In only four years, we are proud to have launched a number of employee engagement and development efforts that are already paying off in employee retention and job satisfaction," said Lindsay Caulder, SVP of human resources at World Finance. "Recognitions like these that are based on employee feedback confirm that our efforts are working and our employees across the country are happy to be part of the World Finance family."

World Finance employs more than 3,342 people nationwide, including 500 team members at 100 branches and a corporate headquarters in South Carolina, 81 team members at 37 branches in New Mexico, and 69 team members at 25 branches in San Antonio.

For more information about World Finance, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

About World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

Founded in 1962, World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD), is a people-focused finance company that provides personal installment loan solutions and personal tax preparation and filing services to over one million customers each year. Headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, the company operates more than 1,200 community-based World Finance branches across 16 states. The company primarily serves a segment of the population that does not have ready access to credit, but unlike many other lenders in this segment, World works with its customers to understand their broader financial pictures, ensures individuals have the ability and stability to make payments, and helps them achieve their financial goals. In its last fiscal year, the company helped more than 225,000 individuals improve their credit score out of subprime and deep subprime. For more information, visit www.loansbyworld.com.

World Finance team members enjoy participating in the company's employee engagement and community service initiatives. Pictured above, Branch Manager Arica Grant distributes fresh produce during the company's World Food Day mobile pantry event in New Orleans in 2018.

Contact:

Jessica Gallen

jgallen@laughlin.com

708-743-7505

SOURCE: World Acceptance Corporation (World Finance)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609919/World-Finance-Earns-2020-Top-Workplace-Recognitions-Across-the-Nation