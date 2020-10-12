The amniotic membrane market size is poised to grow by USD 1.48 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 13% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the amniotic membrane market. Amniotic membranes have a specialized structure and exhibit high biological viability, including low immunogenicity, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrosis, and reasonable mechanical properties. Moreover, the epithelial cells in amniotic membranes provide the advantages of stem cells and a native environment for cell seeding. These benefits, coupled with the growing demand for naturally derived materials in tissue scaffolding, have boosted the demand for amniotic membranes as biocompatible scaffolds in tissue engineering-based research and treatment procedures. These factors will boost the market growth.

The major amniotic membrane market growth came from the cryopreserved amniotic membrane segment. Cryopreserved membranes are widely used in anti-inflammatory therapies, ocular surface repair, wound healing, protective coverings, and regenerative procedures. The increasing coverage of cryopreserved products in reimbursement schemes of governments and rising capital funding in tissue banks are some of the significant factors fueling the demand for cryopreserved amniotic membranes.

North America was the largest market for amniotic membrane in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Rising adoption of advanced wound care treatment and the increasing demand for orthopedic treatments are some of the significant factors contributing to amniotic membrane market growth in this region.

The global amniotic membrane market is fragmented. Celularity Inc., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Orthofix Medical Inc., Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, and TissueTech Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this amniotic membrane market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the amniotic membrane market 2020-2024 is expected to have Positive and Superior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rise in the Development of New Applications Through Research will be a Key Market Trend

Considerable government funding and research activities have expanded the potential applications of amniotic membranes. Pipeline research on the development of amniotic membrane-based chitosan gel dressing for wound healing and effective wound management is underway. Advances in tissue preservation have enabled the development of amniotic membranes with new preservation technologies such as viable lyopreserved human amniotic membrane (VLAM). Research on the use of amniotic membranes in tissue remodeling, anti-cancer therapy, and lower nasal reconstruction is also being carried out. The research on the development of new applications will act as one of the critical amniotic membrane market trends that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

