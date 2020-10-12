CORT(R) and FastOffice(R) Form Strategic Partnership

Leading Furniture Rental Company and Commercial Real Estate Technology Company to Provide Shorter Real Estate Decision Making Process through Space Visualization and Furniture-as-a-Service Approach

TORONTO, ON and CHANTILLY, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / FastOffice, developer of a unique 3D visualization platform that helps people understand commercial office space, announced today that it has partnered with CORT, a Berkshire Hathaway Company and leading global furniture rental company, to provide CORT's customers with the ability to shorten the real estate decision-making process by quickly answering the question of employee capacity for any given space, based on intended use. Additionally, this partnership enhances FastOffice's ability to support both landlords and tenants looking to rent furniture for their space, accelerating furniture as a service (FaaS) in commercial real estate (CRE).

The CORT partnership has been established at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has dramatically altered work. Casey Myhre, co-founder and COO of FastOffice noted, "Emerging trends in the market prior to COVID-19, such as flex-space, digital-first tools, and FaaS have been accelerated by a tenant's need to become more agile and resilient than ever before."

CORT will expand FastOffice's offering significantly, both in the short term by providing access to CORT's furniture line for clients needing furnished space solutions, and longer term as the need for on-demand furniture continues to evolve to meet the need for flexible space. Myhre noted that "It will be exciting to work with the CORT team to identify the advantages of our visualization and data management capabilities to broader audiences in CRE. We understand the advantages of accessible and rapid visualization to tenants as they seek to optimize or reconfigure their space."

Peggy Moore, Sr. VP, Corporate Sales at CORT, noted that "we're excited to see the outcomes of the partnership. The FastOffice platform allows us to bring space, space utilization, furnishings, and design

into one virtual experience for the client so they can quickly see what is possible and keep moving their business forward. Whether they need new space or to modify existing space, our partnership enables them to pivot from the 'here and now', to where they need to be. With an office evolution underway, it has never been more important to be able to assess space requirements and gain an understanding of utilization options."

Founded in 2019, FastOffice came to market with tools that enable rapid test fitting, budgeting, and virtual tours to allow prospective tenants to complete leasing due diligence with confidence, and dramatically reduce time to lease. The FastOffice software is now available to CRE stakeholders across North America and globally.

About CORT

CORT, a part of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's leading provider of transition services, including furniture rental for home and office, event furnishings, destination services, apartment locating, touring and other services. With more than 100 offices, showrooms and clearance centers across the United States, operations in the United Kingdom and partners in more than 80 countries around the world, no other furniture rental company can match CORT's breadth of services and companywide commitment to making a house a home, an office a great place to work and an event a memorable celebration. For more information, please visit www.cort.com.

About FastOffice

FastOffice is a Commercial Real Estate technology company, providing 3D data visualization tools for marketing and managing real estate assets. Stakeholders from across CRE use the 3D visualizations and tools developed by FastOffice to collaborate on marketing, leasing due diligence, furnishing, and ongoing management of tenant needs. The FastOffice visualizations are produced rapidly, at low cost, and are uniquely editable in real time, enabling evidence-based decision making on the fly. The FastOffice platform also includes dynamic costing estimates, a vast catalog of furniture suppliers, financing options, and more. To learn more, visit fastoffice.com

CONTACT:

Name: Casey Myhre - Co-founder and COO

Phone: (212) 500-5180

Email: casey@fastoffice.com

SOURCE: CORT

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/610131/CORTR-and-FastOfficeR-Form-Strategic-Partnership