The MMA equipment market size is poised to grow by USD 348.4 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

The growing awareness about the need for maintaining a healthy lifestyle is increasing the adoption of various combat sports, such as MMA. Participating in MMA offers several health benefits, as it helps in strengthening abdominal muscles, improves coordination, as well as improves the flexibility of muscles and the body. The rising awareness about the importance of healthy lifestyles will encourage the adoption of MMA, which in turn, will boost the sales of MMA equipment, such as gloves, protective gear, and training equipment. Moreover, social media plays a vital role in creating awareness about the different types of fitness activities. The easy availability of MMA tutorials and practice videos on online platforms will significantly influence mixed martial arts equipment market growth over the forecast period.

Report Highlights:

The major MMA equipment market growth came from individual end-users segment. Individual end-users are MMA trainees and players who buy MMA equipment for their personal use. The growing adoption of MMA at high schools and collegiate levels, the support of various government bodies to boost the sports industry, and technological advances to improve product features drive the growth of the market in this end-user segment. Additionally, professional MMA players change their mixed martial arts equipment frequently, which results in a high replacement rate.

North America was the largest market for mixed martial arts equipment in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The presence of a well-developed sports industry and the rising interest of consumers to participate in different types of martial arts will significantly influence the growth of mixed martial arts equipment market in the region.

The MMA equipment market is fragmented. adidas AG, Century LLC, Combat Brands LLC, Fairtex, Hayabusa Fightwear Inc., KWON Inc., Revgear Europe, Sports Direct International Plc, TS GEAR, and Venum are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this MMA equipment market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the MMA equipment market 2020-2024 is expected to have Negative and Inferior growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Advent of Tracking Technology will be a Key Market Trend

The increasing use of fitness trackers and smartwatches, along with mouthguards as sensing devices, are the critical mixed martial arts equipment market trends. With technological innovations in the global MMA equipment market, individual participants, coaches, managers, and sports associations are opting for smart MMA equipment and various sports analytics platforms to generate insights about the performance and strategic changes. Tracking technology is used to trace, map, and enhance the performance of players by identifying their weaknesses and strengths, and also provides instant training statistics based on factors, such as speed power, punch type, and the number of punches thrown. Vendors are concentrating on the introduction of tracking devices, which can be incorporated in hand wraps, gloves, and other MMA equipment. These factors will boost the market growth.

MMA equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist MMA equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the MMA equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MMA equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MMA equipment market vendors

