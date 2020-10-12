The company aims to raise NOK100 million by going public. It will use the funds to expand its overseas operation and reinforce engineering resources in Norway.Norwegian floating PV specialist Ocean Sun is seeking a listing on the Merkur Market, a multilateral trading facility which has offered small and medium-sized companies access to the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2016. The company aims to raise NOK100 million ($10.9 million) through the initial public offering. "The funding round is necessary in order for Ocean Sun to expand its operation abroad but also to reinforce local engineering resources ...

