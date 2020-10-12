Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA) (Euronext Paris), announced today the appointment, as of November 2, 2020, of Nathalie Delbreuve as Chief Financial Officer of the Verallia Group. Nathalie will oversee the Finance and IT teams and joins the Group Executive Committee.

Nathalie began her career in 1996 with the audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, in the Netherlands and then in Lyon. In 2003, she joined the Norbert Dentressangle Group (now XPO Logistics) becoming a member of its Transport Division's Executive Committee in 2005. She continued her career in the Plastic Omnium Group from 2010, as Director of Group Consolidation and Management Control, and then for the last five years as Chief Financial Officer Europe for the Intelligent Exterior Systems Division.

She joined the Verallia Group in February 2020 as Financial Control Director.

Nathalie is a graduate of ESCP Europe and holds a Master's degree in Finance.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Nathalie as Chief Financial Officer of Verallia and I am delighted to welcome her to our Executive Committee. Her good knowledge of the Group, her financial expertise and her industrial experience will all contribute to Verallia's future success" said Michel Giannuzzi, Chairman and CEO of Verallia

About Verallia Verallia is the leading European and the third largest producer globally of glass containers for food and beverages, and offers innovative, customized and environmentally-friendly solutions.

The Group posted €2.6 billion in revenue and produced 16 billion bottles and jars in 2019. Verallia employs around 10,000 people and comprises 32 glass production facilities in 11 countries.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable. For more information: www.verallia.com

