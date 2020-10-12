The stock image market size is poised to grow by USD 1.82 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201012005455/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Stock Images Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increased popularity of stock images for digital and social media marketing will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the stock images market size. Companies are increasingly using social media platforms for marketing different products and services. The success of an advertisement or promotional campaign on social media platforms is measured by the number of views and responses it generates. Hence, the growing popularity of stock images on social media platforms will enhance the visibility of these images and create ample growth opportunities for stock image providers. The rising popularity of stock images on social media platforms has also encouraged market vendors to offer various tools that help end-users to easily transform their images for use on different social media platforms.

Report Highlights:

The major stock image market growth came from the editorial application segment. Stock images are widely used by publishing houses in their books, newspapers, and magazines to support their story content. The growing number of publishing houses and news publications and rising trends in blogging are expected to fuel the demand for stock images for editorial applications.

North America was the largest market for stock images in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of innovative service delivery methods and the growing e-commerce market are contributing to stock images market growth in this region.

The stocks image market is fragmented. Adobe Inc., Depositphotos Inc., Dreamstime.com LLC, Envato Pty Ltd., Getty Images Inc., Inmagine Group, PIXTA Inc., Pond5 Inc., Shutterstock Inc., and Thomson Reuters Corp. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this stocks image market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the stocks image market 2020-2024 is expected to have Neutral and At par growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising Demand for Moving Images will be a Key Market Trend

Marketers and promoters are increasingly using advanced and more interactive products to make their advertisement and promotional campaign more effective and attract and connect well with the target audience. The use of moving images, such as images in the GIF, is increasing from marketers and promoters engaged in promotional activities of events, services, and products. Several players operating in the global stock images market are widening their product portfolios by including GIF images. As the subscriptions for GIF images are higher than for ordinary stock images, the rising demand for moving images, which is one of the critical stock images market trends, will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Stocks Image Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist stocks image market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the stocks image market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the stocks image market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of stocks image market vendors

