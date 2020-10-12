Grace Roofing And Construction LLC: Roofing Contractor in High Point NC Gets Accreditation and A+ Rating from Local BBB

HIGH POINT, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2020 / Grace Roofing And Construction LLC - HP, a company offering roofing services for homeowners and other property owners in the High Point, North Carolina and neighboring areas, has announced that they have recently received an accreditation and an A+ rating with their local BBB. This roofing company High Point NC residents can go to is also an Owens Corning Preferred Contactors and a Velux Skylight 3 Star Installer. The company is fully insured and provides workmanship warranties on all work provided.

A spokesperson for Grace Roofing says, "High Point, NC homeowners choose us for all their residential roofing needs and commercial roofing projects, and our team doesn't take that lightly. We work hard to deliver a quality roofing service for residential commercial clients and provide a customer experience you can rely on. Our recent accreditation with our local BBB and our A+ rating demonstrate our focus on quality and customer satisfaction."

Grace Roofing also provides 30-point detailed roof inspections for $129 with a $100 credit towards future repairs should the roof need any at the time of inspection or 6 months from the initial inspection. They would like to advise homeowners and other property owners to have their roofs inspected during the fall season before the winter sets in. This is because when winter comes, the roof may need to support ice buildup and heavy snow loads. However, if the roof happens to have a weakened or damaged part, this may worsen or cause the roof to fail. If there are any issues about the roof that have not been detected during the fall season, the roof may sustain some serious damage during the winter, which is certainly inconvenient because of the extremely cold temperatures.

It should be noted that during the fall season, leaves and branches may accumulate on the roof, roof drains, and downspouts. This could cause clogging, allowing water to stay on the roof and in the drainage system for an extended period. Or the trapped water could remain in the drainage system and the stagnant water has to be removed before it gets frozen solid and locks the debris in the drainage system so that it is totally unusable during the winter. This is why roof inspection is vital during the fall season before the winter season starts.

Grace Roofing is a High Point residential roofing company that offers roof replacement and roof repair. They are experts in EPDM and asphalt roofing and they offer industry-leading 10-year written workmanship warranty for all of their roof installations. They are CertainTeed certified, which means that they use only premium, guaranteed shingles, CertainTeed Landmark Pros.

They also provide high quality workmanship and excellent customer service for commercial roofing services. They are also CertainTeed certified for commercial roofing, ensuring the use of guaranteed premium materials. And just like with their residential roofing services, they offer a comprehensive 10-year workmanship warranty for all new roof installations. They also provide extended warranties through manufacturers.

They are a locally owned and operated roofing company in the Piedmont Triad area, which means that businesses can depend on them to understand the local trends and conditions and only use the commercial roofing materials that will work best in their area. They will work closely with the insurance providers and they can also work with businesses in navigating the complex construction and roofing by-laws.

Evidence of their high-quality workmanship and excellent customer service is not just provided by their A+ rating from their local BBB but also from their highly positive customer reviews on Google. For instance, Alex H. gave them a five-star rating and said, "The service was fast, professional, and affordable. I've gotten plenty of compliments on my new roof. I will recommend Grace Roofing to anyone I know in need of a roof."

Those who are in need of roofing services in High Point, NC, may want to check out the Grace Roofing And Construction website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They may also want to visit their Google Maps page at https://g.page/GraceRoofing27260?gm to know their location and other important information.

For more information about Grace Roofing And Construction LLC - HP, contact the company here:

Grace Roofing And Construction LLC - HP

Grace Roofing And Construction LLC

3367786963

graceroofingnc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Grace Roofing And Construction LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609939/Roofing-Contractor-in-High-Point-NC-Gets-Accreditation-and-A-Rating-from-Local-BBB